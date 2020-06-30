A guest attends a seminar on "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Rome, Italy, March 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been published by the Foreign Languages Press in both Chinese and English and will be available at home and abroad.The newly-published volume collects 92 articles, including speeches, conversations, instructions and letters of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, between Oct. 18, 2017 and Jan. 13, 2020, said a statement Tuesday.

Photo: Xinhua/Zheng Huansong