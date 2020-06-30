China’s PMI picks up in June amid a steady recovery

China's manufacturing PMI Photo: Xinhua

With the orderly progress of epidemic prevention and control and the resumption of production and work in China, the manufacturing industry has seen a steady recovery in June, with the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) and non-manufacturing business activity index rising in June.According to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, China's manufacturing PMI came in at 50.9 percent in June, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.The report was based on a survey of 21 sectors, in which 14 were above the critical point, up five from the previous month, with manufacturing steadily recovering and fundamentals continuing to improve.The composite PMI output index came in at 54.2 percent in June, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous month, indicating continued improvement in Chinese enterprises' production operations.Experts believe that the PMI rebound is related to the continuous recovery of supply and demand, the increase of the price index, the improvement of the import and export index, and rising market confidence.The production index and new order index was 53.9 percent and 51.4 percent respectively, up 0.7 and 0.5 percentage points from the previous month, with the new order index rising for the second consecutive month, the report showed.From an industrial perspective, the new order and production indexes for pharmaceuticals, nonferrous metals, electrical and mechanical equipment and other manufacturing industries are all significantly higher than last month, suggesting market demand has improved and the production momentum of enterprises has strengthened.The June purchasing price and factory gate price indexes for major raw materials were 56.8 and 52.4 percent respectively, up 5.2 and 3.7 percentage points from May, both high for the year.As major economies around the world have begun restarting, the import and export index for China's manufacturing industry has also recovered from its low level.The index for new export orders was 42.6 percent, 7.3 percentage points higher than the previous month, the report said.The basic stability of business confidence is also one of the main factors that contributed to the rise in the PMI. The production and business activity index reading, although falling slightly, still reached 57.5 percent, indicating manufacturers are more optimistic about market recovery in the near future, analysts said.However, while the PMI has picked up in June and the manufacturing sector has made a steady recovery, uncertainties remain, especially as the pandemic overseas has not been effectively brought under control.Although the import and export index has improved for two consecutive months, it is still below the critical point, the Global Times has learned.In addition, small enterprises still face great difficulties in production and operations, with the PMI coming in at 48.9 percent, down 1.9 percentage points from the previous month. The proportion of small enterprises reflecting insufficient orders is higher than that of large and medium-sized enterprises, according to the NBS report.