Palestinian policemen work at checkpoints amid COVID-19 pandemic

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/30 11:08:38

Palestinian policemen work at a checkpoint in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, June 29, 2020, following a decision to close the city to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
