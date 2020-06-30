Thorough inspections before night flight

Source:81.cn Published: 2020/6/30 11:15:00

Ground crews assigned to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force perform thorough inspections on a fighter jet in the aircraft hangar prior to a night flight mission on June 22, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chentong)


 

A pilot assigned to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force climbs into the cockpit of his fighter jet for final inspections with the aid of ground crews prior to a night flight mission on June 22, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chentong)


 

