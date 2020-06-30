Scenery of terraced fields in Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/30 15:39:19

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery of terraced fields in Xinmin Town of Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery of terraced fields in Xinmin Town of Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery of terraced fields in Xinmin Town of Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery of terraced fields in Xinmin Town of Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery of terraced fields in Xinmin Town of Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

