Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong bridge to start operation on July 1

Photo taken on June 19, 2020, shows the construction site of a Yangtze River bridge on the Shanghai-Nantong railway line in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province. The long-awaited Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong bridge will start operation on July 1. As the world's first bridge with a span of over 1,000 kilometers for both highways and railways, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge is well-prepared for traffic operation. It is the second dual-use bridge in Jiangsu Province, after the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge. (Photo/China News Service)

