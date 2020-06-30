RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Good fortune is heading your way when it comes to your career. This will be the perfect time to head out for interviews or push for that raise you know you deserve. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 15, 18.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Your luck will not be great when it comes to business matters. It would be wise to avoid closing any deals over the next few days. A personal matter must be dealt with as quickly as possible since putting it off will only make matters worse. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will have to be as fierce as your sign if you want to make progress today, Leo. Gather your courage and move forward with your head held high. There is nothing to fear so long as you believe in yourself. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)An old flame may reach out to you. You may not be interested in romance, but this is still a good opportunity to rebuild an old friendship. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will find yourself in a race against time today. Although it may be tempting, try to avoid taking any shortcuts as they will only slow your progress in the end. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)No matter how dark things become, so long as you still draw breath there is a chance to turn things around. The road ahead will be extremely difficult, but you have what it takes to reach the end. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)An unexpected encounter may reveal things about you that you never realized. You may or may not like what you find. Either way, learning about who you are will allow you to work on becoming who you want to be. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The weather this evening will be perfect for just staying in and curling up with a good book. A major deal is about to go through. Although everything may seem settled, there are still a few issues that need to be looked at before you can proceed. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Although your stress has been building, you mustn't lose your cool. If you find yourself getting pushed to the point where you're about to explode, it would be better to just walk away rather than lose control. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Ignore the little voice in the back of your head at your own peril. It is time for you to stand up and face the music. Things are looking up for you on the financial front. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)It will be a nice idea to take some time out today to get in touch with a relative you haven't spoken to in quite awhile. They appreciate the call. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Although you have worked hard to reach the position you have, remember that material possessions can never replace true friendship. A situation that arises today may force you to choose between the two. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Fortune will be on your side. You will narrowly avoid a major disaster that would have brought all your plans crashing down around your ears had fate not stepped in. ✭✭✭