Learning Chinese

(xi3oyu1n q~l!ng)A: This afternoon I took part in survey whose main topic was about school bullying.我上午参加了一个以校园欺凌为主题的问卷调查。(wǒshànɡwǔ cānjiāle yíɡè yǐxiàoyuán qīlínɡ wéizhǔtíde wènjuàn diàochá.)B: Were there any impressive findings?有什么印象深刻的收获吗？(yǒushíme yìnxiànɡ shēnkède shōuhuòma?)A: According to UN organizations, nearly a billion children every year around the world face some form of violence that leads to them getting hurt, maimed or killed. This includes school bullying. That's nearly half of the world's total number of children.联合国多家机构表示,全球每年约有近10亿儿童遭受多种暴力,导致受伤、残疾或死亡,占到全球儿童总数的一半,其中包括校园欺凌。(liánhéɡuó duōjiā jīɡòu biǎoshì, quánqiú měinián yuēyǒu jìnshíyì értónɡ zāoshòu duōzhǒnɡ bàolì, dǎozhì shòushānɡ, cánjí huòsǐwánɡ, zhàndào quánqiú értónɡ zǒnɡshùde yíbàn, qízhōnɡ bāokuò xiàoyuán qīlínɡ.)B: Who knew this problem was so common.原来这个问题这么普遍啊。(yuánlái zhèɡè wèntí zhème pǔbiàna.)A: It certainly has. Amid novel coronavirus and epidemic prevention measures, we need to take collective action to stop school bullying throughout society.的确如此。新冠疫情和防疫措施之下,我们需要采取集体行动,在全社会范围内阻止校园欺凌行为。(dequè rúcǐ. xīnɡuān yìqínɡ héfánɡyì cuòshī zhīxià, wǒmén xūyào cǎiqǔ jítǐ xínɡdònɡ, zàiquánshèhuì fànwéinèi zǔzhǐ xiàoyuán qīlínɡ xínɡwéi.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT