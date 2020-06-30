Natl security law for HK to cut off the ‘dark hands’ of Taiwan DPP creating trouble in HK: Taiwan Affairs Office

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office Photo: cnsphoto

The Taiwan separatist authority, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), made irresponsible criticism of the national security law for HK, and this has revealed its toxic purpose - making trouble in Hong Kong and realizing its separatist goal: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State CouncilAny attempt to harm Hong Kong’s stability will fail, and the new national security law for HK will cut off “the dark hands of the Taiwan DPP that makes trouble in Hong Kong: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council