Disabled artist makes papercutting work in Jilin

Hua Li makes a papercutting work in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 29, 2020. Hua Li became disabled due to illness when she was young. She decided to face up to the hardship and learned papercutting with the help of her family. In order to promote papercutting, Hua and her husband set up a papercutting workshop in Jilin which provides free papercutting training for disabled people. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Hua Li's son Song Ye displays his papercutting work under the guidance of Hua Li in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 29, 2020.

Hua Li (L) guides trainee Wang Cong to make papercutting work in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 29, 2020.

Hua Li guides her son to make papercutting work in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 29, 2020.