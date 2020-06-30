Scenery along Karatokay Lake in Tekes County, Xinjiang





Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery along the Karatokay Lake in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery along the Karatokay Lake in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery along the Karatokay Lake in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the scenery along the Karatokay Lake in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)