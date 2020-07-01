Over 50 countries support China's national security law for HK at human rights council

The representative from Cuba at the 44th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva Photo: Screenshot of UN Web TV

On behalf of 53 countries, Cuba made a joint statement at the 44th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, expressing their support for China passing the national security law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.The representative from Cuba said that not interfering with a sovereign state's internal affairs is the basic principle of the UN Charter and international orders. The National Security Law for Hong Kong is China's legitimate power. This is not a question about human rights and should not be discussed at the human rights council.The UK's Ambassador to the WTO and UN in Geneva, Julian Braithwaite, delivered a cross-regional joint statement on behalf of 27 countries at the session on the same day.The Ambassador urged the Chinese and Hong Kong Governments to "reconsider the imposition of this legislation and to engage Hong Kong's people, institutions and judiciary to prevent further erosion of the rights and freedoms that the people of Hong Kong have enjoyed for many years."The Cuban representative stressed that every country has the right to safeguard its national security via legislative means, and enact measures based on such a purpose. It welcomes the passing of the national security law for Hong Kong, stressing it sticks to the "one country, two systems" principle.They said the move is beneficial for Hong Kong's long-term prosperity, and guarantees that Hong Kong residents can better exercise legal rights and freedoms in a safe environment.Cuba said that Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China; Hong Kong's affairs are China's internal affairs, and should allow no interference from outside. It also urged relevant parties to stop using Hong Kong to meddle in China's internal affairs.