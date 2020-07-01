Ecological restoration of Tianjun Mountain boosts local tourism

A worker waters the lawn at Tianjun Mountain scenic spot in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 30, 2020. Tianjun Mountain, located in the suburb of Ulanhot, was once cratered and lack of vegetation due to the extraction of stones in the past time. In recent years, the local government is committed to ecological restoration and has transformed the barren mountain into a scenic spot to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A man-made lake is seen at Tianjun Mountain scenic spot in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 30, 2020. Tianjun Mountain, located in the suburb of Ulanhot, was once cratered and lack of vegetation due to the extraction of stones in the past time. In recent years, the local government is committed to ecological restoration and has transformed the barren mountain into a scenic spot to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Bei He)

