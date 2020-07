Bridge linking Nantong and Zhangjiagang opens to traffic on July 1

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows a view of the bridge linking Nantong and Zhangjiagang in east China's Jiangsu Province. The bridge is a road-rail cable-stayed bridge and will open to traffic on July 1. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

