View of ancient village cluster relics in Shaanxi

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a view of ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a view of ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a view of ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a view of ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a view of ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a view of ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Tourists visit ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 29, 2020. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Tourists visit ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 29, 2020. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Tourists visit ancient village cluster relics in Minzhu Township of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 29, 2020. The cluster relics, located in mountainous areas in Bashan Mountain, date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Xinhua/Tao Ming)