National security law helps HK walk out of dilemma: Carrie Lam

Photo: CCTV Sina Weibo account

The national security law for Hong Kong is an opportunity for the city to exit its dilemma, and Hong Kong will cooperate with the national security committee as soon as possible to improve national security mechanisms, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday, one day after the law took effect.The national anthem bill and the national security law further improve "one country, two systems," and brings it back to the normal track, Lam said.Formulating the national security law is the most important step forward since Hong Kong returned to the motherland, signaling that the country is taking a historic step in cementing national security and underscoring the central government's determination to handle the riots since last year, Lam said.Lam made the remarks after attending the flag-raising ceremony for the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Golden Bauhinia Square.As part of the celebrations, some fishing boats were seen sailing with Chinese national flags on Wednesday near local harbors in Hong Kong, and local residents cheered for the passage of the national security law, which marks a fresh start for the city.Global Times