Egypt reopens Baron Empain Palace to public

Photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on June 30, 2020. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on June 30, 2020. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A man wearing a face mask visits the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on June 30, 2020. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on June 30, 2020. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A woman visits the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on June 30, 2020. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People pose for photos in front of the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on June 30, 2020. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on June 30, 2020. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. The Baron Empain Palace was inaugurated on Monday after two years of restoration work that cost more than 100 million Egyptian pounds. The palace, originally built in 1911, is designated as a tourist destination, Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Tourism Khaled al-Anany said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)