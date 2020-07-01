China opposes ‘seriously biased’ US statement on human rights

Dong ethnic women communicate on tapestry skills at a relocated residential area in Guyi Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 27, 2019. The unique traditional embroidery and tapestry of Dong ethnic group has a long history. In recent years, local authorities have been expanding market for this intangible cultural heritage so that Dong ethnic women will have more job opportunities to shake off poverty and preserve the cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Gong Pukang)

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a "seriously biased" statement made by the US Permanent Representative to the UN, which made baseless comments on China's human rights situation and interfered in China's internal affairs.The spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations made the remarks on Tuesday.China is rock solid in defending its national interests, opposing external interference, and promoting and protecting human rights. Any attempt to politicize the human rights issue and use human rights to smear China is doomed to fail, the spokesperson said.It is the people who can best tell their country's human rights situation. China has achieved remarkable human rights progress. On its land of 9.6 million square kilometers, there has been no war, no displacement and no fear. The 1.4 billion Chinese people are living in peace, freedom and happiness, the spokesperson said.This is the biggest human rights project and the best human rights practice, and the enormous contribution China has made to the global cause of human rights, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson said it is the human rights situation in the US that calls for international attention.Recently, the Human Rights Council held an urgent debate and unanimously adopted a resolution, strongly condemning the continuing racially discriminatory practices that led to the death of George Floyd, an African American in the US. This year, the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council made strong criticisms several times of US racial discrimination, hate speech, unilateral sanctions and violation of the rights of women and migrants.We urge the US to listen to the voice of justice from the international community, reflect on its own problems and let its people breathe, the spokesperson said.At the 44th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, Cuba made a joint statement on behalf of 53 countries, expressing their support for China passing the national security law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.Global Times