Tour guides participate in flashmob in Budapest, Hungary

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/1 10:36:12

Tour guides participate in a flashmob to raise awareness of the importance of tourism industry in post-pandemic recovery in downtown Budapest, Hungary on June 30, 2020. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

Tour guides participate in a flashmob to raise awareness of the importance of tourism industry in post-pandemic recovery in downtown Budapest, Hungary on June 30, 2020. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

Tour guides participate in a flashmob to raise awareness of the importance of tourism industry in post-pandemic recovery in downtown Budapest, Hungary on June 30, 2020. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus