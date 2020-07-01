Broadway to remain closed through rest of year

A police officer looks at a closed Broadway theater in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Bike riders pass by an advertisement of a Broadway performance on Times Square in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Two men have fun outside a closed Broadway theater in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A pedestian walks past an advertisement of a Broadway performance on Times Square in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Pedestrians walk past a closed Broadway theater in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A pedestrian walks past a closed Broadway theater in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A pedestrian walks past a poster outside a closed Broadway theater in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the Broadway theaters in New York, the United States. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows the Broadway theaters in New York, the United States. The Broadway League announced on Monday that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)