Beyond Meat makes retail-store debut in China

A plant-based burger(right) and a beef burger Photos: IC

International alternative meat brands are accelerating their push into the Chinese market, with US industry giant Beyond Meat this week making its retail-store debut through cooperation with Chinese company Alibaba.Beyond Meat announced on Tuesday that its signature Beyond Burgers will be available in 50 Freshippo stores in Shanghai from this weekend.The company is also planning to bring Beyond Burgers to Beijing and Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province in September, in 48 Freshippo stores and the company's online app.Fellow US company Cargill introduced its alternative meat brand PlantEver in China on Tuesday. Its fake chicken products are already in the market, and the fake beef patties will be introduced in July.Beyond Meat partnership with Alibaba is Beyond Meat's latest move in efforts to take on the Chinese market. The meat alternative company cooperated with KFC China, owned by Yum China Holdings, to test its plant-based chicken nuggets in April. It also worked with Starbucks to introduce a plant-based menu in China in April.The retail sector is a key part of the brand's development in China, Ethan Brown, founder and chief executive of Beyond Meat, said in a statement sent to the Global Times. He expects to introduce Beyond Meat products to home cooks across China.Shares of Beyond Meat closed up 1.9 percent at $133.98 on Tuesday. Its shares have doubled in the last three months.Global Times