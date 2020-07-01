People resort to cycling as favorable transport means amid COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda

People ride bicycles along a road in Kampala, capital of Uganda, June 30, 2020. People have resorted to cycling as favorable transport means amid COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

People ride bicycles along a road in Kampala, capital of Uganda, June 30, 2020. People have resorted to cycling as favorable transport means amid COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

A man repairs a bicycle in Kampala, capital of Uganda on June 30, 2020. People have resorted to cycling as favorable transport means amid COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

A man pumps up a bicycle tyre in Kampala, capital of Uganda on June 30, 2020. People have resorted to cycling as favorable transport means amid COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)