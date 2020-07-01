Missile launching vehicle in live-fire test

Source:81.cn Published: 2020/7/1 11:32:09

A missile launching vehicle attached to an air-defense battalion of a combined arms brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army launches a surface-to-air missile at a simulated aerial target during a whole-process live-fire test on June 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lei)


 

