UPDATE: Man with ‘HK independence’ flag nabbed by police, first under national security law

Photo: Courtesy of HKPF

A man is detained for holding a “Hong Kong independence” flag in Causeway Bay, in HongKong on Wednesday.Photo: Courtesy of HKPF

A man was detained for holding a "Hong Kong independence" flag in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Wednesday, violating the newly enacted National Security Law, police said, noting that this is the first arrest made since the law came into force.The police explained that the flag was in his possession, which was the reason for the arrest.Under the newly enacted national security law, the Hong Kong Police Force is adjusting its internal guidelines to suit law enforcement requirements, and sources close to the matter told the Global Times that police may use new warning flags during future demonstrations to warn against "pro-independence" activities.New flags in purple, written in both Chinese and English, aim to send out police warnings to protesters who display flags or banners or chant slogans that shows intention of secession or subversion, "which may constitute offences under the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region National Security Law" according to documents sent by the HKPF to the Global Times on Wednesday. Offenders could be arrested and prosecuted.Anyone who organizes, plans, commits or participates in any of such acts by force or threat of force or other unlawful means with a view to subverting state power shall be guilty of an offence, according to the law, which was passed and enacted on Tuesday.Anyone who is a principal offender or commits an offence of a grave nature shall be sentenced to life imprisonment or fixed-term imprisonment of not less than 10 years, the law stipulates.A person who actively participates in the offence shall be sentenced to three to 10 years of imprisonment, and other participants shall be sentenced to not more than three years in prison, short-term detention or restriction.The police confirmed that "it's more like internal guidelines," rather than a new protocol for law enforcement, a source said.During public processions and rallies, flags or banners like "Hong Kong Independence Flag," "Hong Kong State Flag," "Hong Kong Independence Only Way Out," "Hong Kong People's Founding Country," "Hong Kong Independent National Self-Awakening" and others that express or imply "Hong Kong Independence" are illegal, the police said in a document sent to the Global Times.For the crime of inciting or abetting secession, the police will record videos and search for evidence on the spot, issue a warning if feasible, and decide whether to make an arrest immediately according to the situation at the scene, the document showed.The police have the power to make arrests in future, and emphasized that before an arrest, they do not necessarily need to give any advance warning.Some opposition groups and anti-government forces are mulling holding new protests on Wednesday afternoon, starting from Victoria Park in Hong Kong Island, to stage their opposition to the new law, some posts on social networking platform Telegram showed. However, the internal adjustment of law enforcement protocols inside the HKPF has begun to show a deterrent effect, as some in the opposition groups raised concerns over whether they would shout slogans such as "HK independence" or "Hongkongers, revolt!"Don't underestimate the power of the law. "Chanting pro-independence slogans such as 'liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times' or singing songs like 'Glory to Hong Kong' or waving foreign flags to beg for interference from other countries during protests would be considered as acts of secessionism, which would be punished if those who do this ignore police warnings," Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong, told the Global Times in an earlier interview.