Hong Kong celebrates 23rd anniversary of return to motherland

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

China's Hong Kong celebrated Wednesday the 23rd anniversary of its return to the motherland.The national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played at a ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong Island at about 8:00 a.m. local time in celebration of the anniversary.At a reception following the flag-raising ceremony, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam stressed the significance of the return anniversary and said a new law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong will help restore stability in the region.The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was passed unanimously at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, and took effect at 11:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday.Lam called the enactment of the law a turning point to take Hong Kong out of the current impasse and to restore stability and order from the chaos.The HKSAR government will do its utmost and remain steadfast in its duties to fulfill the primary responsibility of implementing the law in Hong Kong, Lam said, stressing the establishment of a committee on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR.Hong Kong would hold a series of celebrations on Wednesday. At the opening ceremony of celebrating activities, Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, highlighted the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong over the past 23 years.