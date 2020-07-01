Chinese Super League to return on July 25 after five-month hiatus

Players of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda take part in a training session on Tuesday in Tianjin. Photo: VCG

The 2020 season of the Chinese Super League (CSL) is scheduled to start on July 25, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Wednesday, with the games to be played in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province and Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province."To satisfy people's eager anticipation for the restoration of the CSL, the CFA decided that the 2020 CSL will be held on July 25 in Suzhou and Dalian," the CFA said in a statement on Wednesday.The CFA will do its utmost to ensure the safety of the games and strictly abide by national epidemic prevention requirements, it said.Earlier on Wednesday, the CFA issued a notice, offering a new transfer window starting from Thursday to July 29, as there are plenty of football players out of contract after their clubs went under due to the financial impact of the coronavirus epidemic.The CSL is not the first domestic sports league to return to competition, as the basketball league CBA resumed on June 20.