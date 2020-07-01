China to join Arms Trade Treaty, supports multilateralism: Chinese ambassador

A missile launching vehicle attached to an air-defense battalion of a combined arms brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army launches a surface-to-air missile at a simulated aerial target during a whole-process live-fire test on June 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lei)

Speaking at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Disarmament Affairs Li Song stressed that the cause of arms control in the new era must be built on the basis of adhering to commitments.In his address at the conference, which had been postponed for three months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Li said that China will firmly support multilateralism and promote the advancement of international arms control and non-proliferation.Li said that China will officially join the Arms Trade Treaty.The treaty, which came into force in December 2014, aims to regulate the trade of conventional arms and crack down on illicit arms transfers. The US has previously rejected it.The COVID-19 pandemic is a common enemy for all mankind, posing a great challenge to the globe. International cooperation in battling the pandemic testifies to the significance of adhering to multilateralism and international solidarity, which is also the foundation for ensuring the ultimate victory against the pandemic and the building of a community of common destiny.This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Members of the international community have become increasingly supportive of multilateralism and safeguarding the current international arms control and non-proliferation mechanism, Li pointed out at the conference.Arms control in the new era must be built on the basis of adhering to commitments, completely abandoning the Cold War mentality, and safeguarding common security, he said.Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature,adopted the decision on joining the Arms Trade Treaty on June 20, which shows that the country has completed all the legal procedures at home and will become a member country of the treaty, Li said.The move embodies China's determination and sincerity in supporting multilateralism, and building a community with a shared future for humanity, he noted. "China's participation will also promote the treaty, making it more universal and more effective."Global Times