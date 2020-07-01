Kuwait starts 2nd phase of restoring normal life

People queue up to enter a store in a shopping mall in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, June 30, 2020. Kuwait started on Tuesday the second phase of restoring normal life, which will last three weeks. In the second phase, public and private sectors will resume work with less than 30 percent capacity, in addition to the resumption of operation in shopping malls, financial sector, construction sector, retail shops, parks, and pick-ups from restaurants and cafes. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People pass by health instructions in a shopping mall in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, June 30, 2020.

A customer walks inside a shopping mall in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, June 30, 2020.

A mother helps her son wear gloves in a shopping mall in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, June 30, 2020.

A mother and her son walk inside a shopping mall in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, June 30, 2020.