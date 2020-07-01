Firework show held in New York to celebrate upcoming Independence Day

Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The annual Macy's 4th of July firework show features a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City this year to prevent spectators from gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zhao Hailang/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The annual Macy's 4th of July firework show features a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City this year to prevent spectators from gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zhao Hailang/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The annual Macy's 4th of July firework show features a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City this year to prevent spectators from gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zhao Hailang/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The annual Macy's 4th of July firework show features a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City this year to prevent spectators from gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zhao Hailang/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The annual Macy's 4th of July firework show features a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City this year to prevent spectators from gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zhao Hailang/Xinhua)