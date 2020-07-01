Firework show held in New York to celebrate upcoming Independence Day

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/1 15:29:25

Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in New York, the United States, June 29, 2020. The annual Macy's 4th of July firework show features a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City this year to prevent spectators from gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zhao Hailang/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
