Heavy rains hit India's Assam state

Photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows a submerged hut at a flood-affected village in Kamrup district in India's northeastern state of Assam. Many districts of India's northeastern state of Assam were affected by heavy rains recently. (Str/Xinhua)

A man rows a boat in the flood waters at a flood-affected village in Kamrup district in India's northeastern state of Assam, on June 30, 2020. Many districts of India's northeastern state of Assam were affected by heavy rains recently. (Str/Xinhua)

A man carries grass for livestock on his makeshift raft at a flood-affected village in Kamrup district in India's northeastern state of Assam, on June 30, 2020. Many districts of India's northeastern state of Assam were affected by heavy rains recently. (Str/Xinhua)

A man rows a boat in the flood waters at a flood-affected village in Kamrup district in India's northeastern state of Assam, on June 30, 2020. Many districts of India's northeastern state of Assam were affected by heavy rains recently. (Str/Xinhua)