People take part in mass demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan

People take part in a mass demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2020. Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters on Tuesday demonstrated in Khartoum and other cities, demanding for political reforms and democratic transformation. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

Policemen confront protesters during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2020. Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters on Tuesday demonstrated in Khartoum and other cities, demanding for political reforms and democratic transformation. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

