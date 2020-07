This handout photograph taken on Tuesday and released by the Royal Office for Media Bhutan shows Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (left) holding his royal baby after being named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, next to Queen Jetsun Pema and their firstborn son Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan. Photo: AFP