Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HK holds flag-raising ceremony

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong holds a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, July 1, 2020. (Photo/China News Service)

Xie Feng, commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region addresses a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, July 1, 2020. (Photo/China News Service)

