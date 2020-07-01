Hong Kong association holds activities to celebrate big events

Decorated fishing boats cruise the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020. The Hong Kong Celebrations Association, a non-profit organization, held various activities on Wednesday to celebrate the passage of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Photo/China News Service)

People standing on a decorated fishing boat which cruises the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.

Taxis take part in a parade in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.

People display national and regional flags in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.