Pompeo’s attempt to cut ties between CPC and Chinese people a pipe dream: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Chinese Foreign Ministry blasted Mike Pompeo after the US Secretary of State deplorably attacked the Communist Party of China (CPC) and China's political system."Today is the 99th birthday of the CPC in its prime, and is also a particularly bad day for Mike Pompeo," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press briefing on Wednesday."It is a pipe dream for Pompeo and others to smear the CPC and to sever the Party's flesh-and-blood ties with the Chinese people through lies," said Zhao.Pompeo has repeatedly attacked the CPC, saying it is necessary to separate the hopes and dreams of the Chinese people from those of the CPC.