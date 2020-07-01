People attend protest outside New York City Hall in New York

People attend a protest outside the New York City Hall in New York, the United States, June 30, 2020. Protests following the death of black man George Floyd have continued in New York City for more than a month. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A man attends a protest near the New York City Hall in New York, the United States, June 30, 2020. Protests following the death of black man George Floyd have continued in New York City for more than a month. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Police officers are seen on duty near the New York City Hall in New York, the United States, June 30, 2020. Protests following the death of black man George Floyd have continued in New York City for more than a month. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People attend a protest near the New York City Hall in New York, the United States, June 30, 2020. Protests following the death of black man George Floyd have continued in New York City for more than a month. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)