Puzzle

1 Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca5 "About time!"11 Satisfied sound14 Place Adam was banished from15 Pie bases16 "___ and Peace"17 Salmon hatchery robbery?19 Run on TV20 Range near Yellowstone21 Shareable mini-clip22 What a singer may dramatically drop, informally23 Beam with happiness25 Core exercise done with your pooch lying on your feet?28 Lens issues31 Sufficient space32 Eerie writer, or the first three letters of his profession33 ___ and tonic35 Abbots' subordinates39 Supermarket employee's physical?43 Missing44 Chimpanzee, e.g.45 Lead-in to a texter's view46 Eye part that may be blue48 Recliner feature51 Preflight prep for a fast plane?55 Brought action against56 Bio printed posthumously57 Maude portrayer Arthur59 Speed for a replay62 ___-com63 Quick end of a relationship?66 Hen's mate67 Draw forth68 Lean slightly69 UFO picture background70 Stand for71 Broiled sushi fish1 Remaining2 Slobbering comics canine3 Likeliest prediction4 Unhappily listening to music?5 One of four in "The Crucible"6 Calc prereq7 Crystal clear8 Request9 Disco ___ ("The Simpsons" character)10 Spice amt.11 Eagerly expect12 Three-line poem13 Employment employee, informally18 Canoodle, in the Cotswolds22 Copycat24 "That's clear to us"26 Tunneling rodents27 Like your legs after leg day28 Pet adoption agcy.29 City by Arches National Park30 Elton John title34 Intel org.36 "Sure thing!"37 Caribbean liquors38 Ladybug feature, often40 "Ocean's Eleven" crime41 About, on memos42 IRS form expert47 Enters the game, as a fresh athlete49 Source of inspiration50 Give an account of51 Summer denim wear, slangily52 Volume with no mass?53 Lassie's companion54 Place to purchase Purina58 Kind of60 Think (over)61 Picks63 Gave hay to, say64 Newcastle Brown ___65 GPS output: Abbr.

Solution