Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca
5 "About time!"
11 Satisfied sound
14 Place Adam was banished from
15 Pie bases
16 "___ and Peace"
17 Salmon hatchery robbery?
19 Run on TV
20 Range near Yellowstone
21 Shareable mini-clip
22 What a singer may dramatically drop, informally
23 Beam with happiness
25 Core exercise done with your pooch lying on your feet?
28 Lens issues
31 Sufficient space
32 Eerie writer, or the first three letters of his profession
33 ___ and tonic
35 Abbots' subordinates
39 Supermarket employee's physical?
43 Missing
44 Chimpanzee, e.g.
45 Lead-in to a texter's view
46 Eye part that may be blue
48 Recliner feature
51 Preflight prep for a fast plane?
55 Brought action against
56 Bio printed posthumously
57 Maude portrayer Arthur
59 Speed for a replay
62 ___-com
63 Quick end of a relationship?
66 Hen's mate
67 Draw forth
68 Lean slightly
69 UFO picture background
70 Stand for
71 Broiled sushi fish

DOWN
1 Remaining
2 Slobbering comics canine
3 Likeliest prediction
4 Unhappily listening to music?
5 One of four in "The Crucible"
6 Calc prereq
7 Crystal clear
8 Request
9 Disco ___ ("The Simpsons" character)
10 Spice amt.
11 Eagerly expect
12 Three-line poem
13 Employment employee, informally
18 Canoodle, in the Cotswolds
22 Copycat
24 "That's clear to us"
26 Tunneling rodents
27 Like your legs after leg day
28 Pet adoption agcy.
29 City by Arches National Park
30 Elton John title
34 Intel org.
36 "Sure thing!"
37 Caribbean liquors
38 Ladybug feature, often
40 "Ocean's Eleven" crime
41 About, on memos
42 IRS form expert
47 Enters the game, as a fresh athlete
49 Source of inspiration
50 Give an account of
51 Summer denim wear, slangily
52 Volume with no mass?
53 Lassie's companion
54 Place to purchase Purina
58 Kind of
60 Think (over)
61 Picks
63 Gave hay to, say
64 Newcastle Brown ___
65 GPS output: Abbr.
Solution