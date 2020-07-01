Crossword

2020/7/1

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca

  5 "About time!"

 11 Satisfied sound

 14 Place Adam was banished from

 15 Pie bases

 16 "___ and Peace"

 17 Salmon hatchery robbery?

 19 Run on TV

 20 Range near Yellowstone

 21 Shareable mini-clip

 22 What a singer may dramatically drop, informally

 23 Beam with happiness

 25 Core exercise done with your pooch lying on your feet?

 28 Lens issues

 31 Sufficient space

 32 Eerie writer, or the first three letters of his profession

 33 ___ and tonic

 35 Abbots' subordinates

 39 Supermarket employee's physical?

 43 Missing

 44 Chimpanzee, e.g.

 45 Lead-in to a texter's view

 46 Eye part that may be blue

 48 Recliner feature

 51 Preflight prep for a fast plane?

 55 Brought action against

 56 Bio printed posthumously

 57 Maude portrayer Arthur

 59 Speed for a replay

 62 ___-com

 63 Quick end of a relationship?

 66 Hen's mate

 67 Draw forth

 68 Lean slightly

 69 UFO picture background

 70 Stand for

 71 Broiled sushi fish

DOWN

  1 Remaining

  2 Slobbering comics canine

  3 Likeliest prediction

  4 Unhappily listening to music?

  5 One of four in "The Crucible"

  6 Calc prereq

  7 Crystal clear

  8 Request

  9 Disco ___ ("The Simpsons" character)

 10 Spice amt.

 11 Eagerly expect

 12 Three-line poem

 13 Employment employee, informally

 18 Canoodle, in the Cotswolds

 22 Copycat

 24 "That's clear to us"

 26 Tunneling rodents

 27 Like your legs after leg day

 28 Pet adoption agcy.

 29 City by Arches National Park

 30 Elton John title

 34 Intel org.

 36 "Sure thing!"

 37 Caribbean liquors

 38 Ladybug feature, often

 40 "Ocean's Eleven" crime

 41 About, on memos

 42 IRS form expert

 47 Enters the game, as a fresh athlete

 49 Source of inspiration

 50 Give an account of

 51 Summer denim wear, slangily

 52 Volume with no mass?

 53 Lassie's companion

 54 Place to purchase Purina

 58 Kind of

 60 Think (over)

 61 Picks

 63 Gave hay to, say

 64 Newcastle Brown ___

 65 GPS output: Abbr.

Solution



 

