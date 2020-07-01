RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

It will not be wise to go it your own today. Make sure you discuss your plans with others as their feedback will help you make some important adjustments. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 9, 12, 17.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Approaching things from a new perspective will shine a light on a problem you are facing. This will be a good time to head out and social tonight. You may find that you can make an ally that will prove useful. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)If you dive head first into a problem, you may quickly discover that you are in over your head. Proper preparation will help prevent the unknown from dragging you under the water. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will be able to increase your good fortunes today by mixing together the old and the new. Taking some extra time out today to relax will help you be even more productive tomorrow. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Some good news spells major changes coming over the horizon. It may take some time to adjust, but once you do you will never want to look back. An old friend will reach out to you. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Although it will take great effort, you will be able to accomplish many of your long-term goals over the next few weeks. You will have to stay focused though, so be prepared to kiss your social life goodbye. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You may want to take on more responsibilities at work, but this is not a good time for you to make yourself a target. Your time to shine will come at a later date. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will have to further your expertise in your field if you want to advance in your career. Continue to learn more and take on more difficult challenges and your superiors are sure to take notice! Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)It's time to take a break from civilization for a bit. Head out of the city and seek out natural scenic spots so you can appreciate the great outdoors. This is an excellent time to look into long-term financial investments. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Your day is highly likely to fall into chaos if you try taking on too much at once. Focus your energies on one thing at a time and don't move on until your first task is done. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do not hesitate to set high goals for yourself. The bigger your ambitions the harder you will work to make them a reality. Drawing up a budget will help you start saving for the future. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)The ability to adapt to changes and the willingness to try new things will be key when it comes to accomplishing your goals today. This will be a great time to get together with friends. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Sometimes saying "no" is the hardest thing for you. If you need some time for yourself, don't hesitate to put your foot down. ✭✭✭