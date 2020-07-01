HK police vow to track down attackers of officer without mercy

Photo: screenshot of Twitter account of the Hong Kong Police Force

Hong Kong Police on Wednesday said that they will do their utmost to pursue and capture rioters who stabbed a police officer with umbrellas and threw stones at him, causing bleeding on the officer's left arm.The incident happened when Hong Kong police were called to deal with an illegal assembly at Causeway Bay on Wednesday. A police officer was trying to apprehend a suspect but was faced with fierce resistance. Some rioters kept stabbing the police officer with umbrellas and threw stones at him. With the help of the rioters, the suspect ran away. The officer's left arm was injured with bleeding, and received urgent treatment, police said.The police condemn the rioters' illegal behavior of harming others and such violent deeds are outrageous. The police will do their utmost to investigate, pursue and capture the attackers without mercy, according to the Hong Kong police.Wednesday marks the first day of the enactment of the national security law for Hong Kong.Some opposition groups and anti-government forces were mulling holding protests on Wednesday afternoon, starting from Victoria Park on Hong Kong Island, to stage their opposition to the law, some posts on social networking platform Telegram showed.More than 180 people were arrested on Wednesday, police said.Global Times