China releases second batch of protected revolutionary sites on CPC founding day

One revolutionary site based in Beijing, China. Photo: Courtesy of National Cultural Heritage Administration.

China unveiled its second batch of 22 areas related to the CPC's revolutionary history that will be listed as protected sites on Wednesday, the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to a notice jointly issued by several departments including the Publicity Department of the CPC and National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA).The sites span 988 counties and 228 cities across 31 provincial-level regions, including 14 sites in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and 22 relic sites in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.For example, the former office and residence of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Urumqi, Xinjiang, during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) were on the list, an anonymous employment of NCHA told the Global Times on Wednesday.

one revolutionary site based Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: Courtesy of National Cultural Heritage Administration.

Along with the first batch of 15 sites listed in 2019, China now has 37 protected revolutionary sites in total, according to a press release from the NCHA.The first batch of sites were mainly related to the Agrarian Revolutionary War (1927-37), while the second batch of sites were chosen based on their relation to the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, read the document.With 2021 marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, preparations are currently underway to hold major events, including online and offline exhibitions and films on the subject, as part of celebrations throughout the year.