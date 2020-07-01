Learning Chinese

ninja studies/ 忍者专业/ (rěnzhě zhuānyè)A: Do you know? A school of higher learning in Japan has produced its first-ever nationally recognized ninja studies graduate.你知道吗？日本一高校竟然培养出了首位持国家承认学历的"忍者专业"硕士。(nǐzhīdàoma? rìběn yīɡāoxiào jìnɡrán péiyǎnɡ chūle shǒuwèi chí ɡuójiā chénɡrèn xuélìde "rěnzhězhuānyè" shuòshì.)B: Heavens, really? A scene from a manga actually came true!天啊,真的吗？"二次元"动漫中的场景竟然变为了现实！(tiāna, zhēndema? èrcìyuán dònɡmànzhōnɡde chǎnɡjǐnɡ jìnɡrán biànwéile xiànshí.)A: I heard that while "training," he didn't just study all the historical materials about the specialty, he also immersed himself in the "lifestyle of a ninja" - farming in the morning and practicing martial arts in the afternoon - his whole heart dedicated to becoming a "real ninja."据说在"修行"期间,他不仅努力研读专业所需的历史资料, 更沉浸于"忍者的生活方式"——清晨耕种、午后练功,一心致力于成为"真正的忍者"。(jùshuō zài xiūxínɡ qījiān, tābùjǐn nǔlì yándú zhuānyè suǒxūde lìshǐ zīliào, ɡènɡchénjìnyú rěnzhěde shēnɡhuófānɡshì, qīnɡchénɡēnɡzhǒnɡ, wǔhòuliànɡōnɡ, yīxīn zhìlìyú chénɡwéi zhēnzhènɡde rěnzhě.)B: I wonder what kind of job he can do after graduation?我想知道他毕业后可以从事哪些职业？(wǒ xiǎnɡzhīdào tā bìyèhòu kěyǐ cónɡshì nǎxiē zhíyè)A: I'm not clear on that either. He can probably stay at the school to produce the next generation of ninja studies graduates?这个我也不是很清楚,大概可以留校继续培养下一代的忍者专业的毕业生？(zhèɡè wǒyě bùshì hěnqīnɡchǔ, dàɡài kěyǐ liúxiào jìxù péiyǎnɡ xiàyīdàide rěnzhě zhuānyède bìyèshēnɡ?)

llustration: Liu Xidan/GT