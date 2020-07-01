Washington will be isolated on Hong Kong affairs: Global Times editorial

Hong Kong citizens on Tuesday gather to support the National Security Law for Hong Kong. Photo: cnsphoto

After the national security law for Hong Kong was passed on Tuesday, the US-led Western countries launched predictable attacks. They sound noisy, but they are all from the old faces who criticize China under whatever circumstance. The small US-led Western circle peddles the same old tune.But only the US has threatened sanctions. Regardless of the facts, Washington is endorsing the stance of those secessionist forces, and opposing China's national security law for Hong Kong. No matter the content of the law, US Secretary Mike Pompeo would call it "draconian."Europe's attitude differs from Washington's. It did not overly question the legality of the legislation, but stressed the law should not destroy Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and democracy. No European country has voiced sanctions against China regarding the law. Outside the Western sphere, no country blamed the passage of the law. Most countries have expressed understanding.Pompeo released an arbitrary and exaggerated-worded statement, including blaming China for turning "one country, two systems" into "one country, one system." Such an accusation shows contempt for the basic judgment of the international community, and will only make the world consider Washington a political moron. While it isolates China, it is isolating itself.The world understands the need for Hong Kong to have a national security law. The US can use its discourse power to twist the facts. It is like the designer of VR glasses trying to convince people of a virtual China and world, and encourages people to deal with China with the glasses on. The world is not a fool, and people around the world realize the essence of the Hong Kong protests, and why Washington is recklessly attacking China through Hong Kong affairs.Hong Kong is China's internal affairs. This is not diplomatic rhetoric. People can have a different views based on different values. But the one-year chaos in Hong Kong exposed national security loophole there. It is China's own matter of how to solve the issue, and outsiders can hardly lend a helping hand. Not interfering in other countries' internal affairs recognizes reality, and avoids creating trouble for itself.The unprecedented high profile of Washington in Hong Kong affairs is arrogant. It is so ambitious that it wants to turn Hong Kong into leverage to contain China's rise. So it is engaged in a battle in which its ability is bound to fall short of its wishes.The US wants to prevent China from passing the National Security Law for Hong Kong, if this fails, it would rather destroy Hong Kong. But it needs to invest too many resources that it is loath to part with. At the same time, it wants to take a shortcut by profiting at others' expense, so it incited Hongkongers and its allies to charge forward. Nice try!The will of Hong Kong's extreme forces has to a great extent fallen flat. They are disappointed at the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed by the US. No US ally is willing to cooperate with it, except mere values-based statements. On Hong Kong affairs, the US is isolated.There aren't many levers in Washington's hands. The US deals with the novel coronavirus epidemic and its economy badly. It had better leave its energy to itself. Consuming its energy in battles in Hong Kong will leave it nothing.