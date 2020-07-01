Restaurants in ‘Gaokao factory’ town ordered to close early to prevent students drinking to excess

Parents and local residents see off students of Maotanchang High School in Maotanchang, Lu'an, East China's Anhui Province on June 5, 2017. Photo: CFP

The government of Maotanchang in East China's Anhui Province, dubbed China's largest ' Gaokao factory' due to its ability to get students prepared for the national entrance exam, has required restaurants to close by 10:30 pm during the exam period, fearing that "liberated high school graduates" may indulge in over-drinking.Restaurants and bars in Maotanchang, a secluded town in Anhui, have received a notice from the urban administration bureau asking them to close by 10:30 pm from Wednesday to Sunday, as Anhui's Gaokao is scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8.The decision was made as authorities feared that after finishing their studies, high school graduates may indulge in heavy and irresponsible night drinking with their classmates.The injunction drew a mixed response from restaurant owners, with some saying that most of their business was done after 10:30 pm, while others supported the decision, saying that creating a safe environment for graduates was of vital importance.