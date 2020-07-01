China's railway network to see growth of passenger trips

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/1 20:17:26

Passengers wait for a train at the Zhangqiu Railway Station in east China's Shandong Province, July 1, 2020. China's railway network is expected to see growth of passenger trips. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

A passenger boards a train at the Zhangqiu Railway Station in east China's Shandong Province, July 1, 2020. China's railway network is expected to see growth of passenger trips. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

Passengers wait for a train at the Zhangqiu Railway Station in east China's Shandong Province, July 1, 2020. China's railway network is expected to see growth of passenger trips. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

Passengers wait to take a train at the Zhangqiu Railway Station in east China's Shandong Province, July 1, 2020. China's railway network is expected to see growth of passenger trips. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus