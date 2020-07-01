China’s CAAC orders Sichuan Airline flight route suspension by one week

An airbus A350 airliner of China's Sichuan Airlines painted with giant panda lands at the Auckland Airport in New Zealand, Dec. 22, 2018. (Xinhua)

China's civil aviation regulator on Wednesday ordered flight route suspension of a domestic airline, since its launching the circuit-breaker scheme to prevent imported COVID-19 cases to China.The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) , the regulator, said it will suspend Sichuan Airlines flight 3U8392 from Cairo, Egypt, to Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, for one week starting on July 6 after six passengers on that flight tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27.The flight volume of the circuit breaker may also be adjusted for its other routes, the CAAC said.This is the second such order from the regulator, since CAAC announced incentives and circuit-breaking measures on inbound flights on June 4.The CAAC said on June 14 that, from June 22, it would suspend China Southern Airlines flight CZ392 from Dhaka, Bangladesh to Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, for a total of four weeks after 17 passengers on that flight tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Egypt confirmed on Tuesday 1,557 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total in the country to 68,311, according to its Health Ministry.Egypt resumed flights at all airports from Wednesday amid preparations to resume foreign tourism in three provinces with the lowest number of COVID-19 infections, according to the Xinhua News Agency.