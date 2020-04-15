Couple in rush to wedding get stuck in overloaded elevator

Firemen rescue a couple in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, along with 12 others after they became stuck in an elevator for half an hour on their wedding day on June 26. Photo: Screenshot of Haokan Video

A couple in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, were in such a rush to get to their wedding that they became stuck in an elevator for half an hour after forgetting to check the maximum load.A total of 14 people, including the bride, the groom and their groomsmen and maids of honor got stuck on June 26 afternoon in a local community, thepaper.cn reported.Local police received the report at around 2 pm that day.After prizing open the elevator and rescuing everyone inside, police found that one of the three cables supporting the elevator had broken.The elevator's maximum load is 13 people, but the couple told the police that they did not hear any warning when they entered.The wedding participants were on their way to the 21st floor when the elevator suddenly dropped and got stuck on the 12th floor.A community management employee told media that they have asked technicians to check the elevator and could not be sure whether the elevator gave a warning sound as they were "not at the site at that time."