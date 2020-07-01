Coming soon to a 3D printer near you: Plant-based steaks

Source:Reuters Published: 2020/7/1 20:28:41



Pictured is a bottle of composite material used in 3D printing. Photo: Chen Xia/GT



Israeli start-up Redefine Meat plans to launch 3D printers to produce plant-based steaks mimicking real beef next year in a bid for a slice of the fast-growing alternative meat market.

"You need a 3D printer to mimic the structure of the muscle of the animal," CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Reuters. The machines to be launched next year will be able to print 20kg an hour and eventually hundreds, at a lower cost than real meat.

"The market is definitely waiting for a breakthrough in terms of improving the texture," said Stacy Pyett, who manages the Proteins for Life programme at Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands.

She said 3D printing is one technology competing to improve alternative meat texture, but "having new technologies ... doesn't necessarily solve the flavour and taste problem".



Posted in: ODD NEWS
