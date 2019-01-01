Hat tip to 'Star Trek'? US Space Force names new unit 'SpOC'

Fans attend the Star Trek Beyond premiere at Embarcadero Marina Park South in San Diego on July 20. Photo: IC

The United States' new Space Force military wing revealed Tuesday that one of its units would be named "Space Operations Command" -- or "SpOC" for short, in an echo of pointy-eared Star Trek character Spock.An earnest statement from Space Force unveiled its organizational structure, but made no reference to SpOC's fictional predecessor who was the unflappable science officer on the Starship Enterprise."SpOC will be the primary force provider of space forces and capabilities for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force and the nation," the statement said.In the Star Trek television series and movies, Spock is a half-Vulcan alien, half-human character known for the catchphrase "highly illogical," who was most famously played by Leonard Nimoy.Fans say Star Trek has a long history of foreshadowing real innovations from tablet computers to needle-free medicine injectors and real-time translators.