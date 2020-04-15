Fast lane drives economic rebound

People visit the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday as it reopened for visitors following the loosening of restrictions to curb coronavirus. Thailand’s capital Bangkok was named the world’s most-visited city in 2019. Tourism is referred to as the engine driving the kingdom’s economy. Photo: AFP

The Asian economy will get a big boost as more countries in the region ease travel restrictions for bilateral exchanges with China, experts said.After lifting some restrictions on the movement of people with countries such as South Korea, Singapore and Myanmar, Thailand took steps to help certain categories of people, including executives and technical personnel, to enter Thailand in a bid to revive business.Non-Thai nationals may enter under a special arrangement with a foreign country, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand's notification on conditions for international flight permits to Thailand, which took effect from Wednesday.Other categories include the international students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities and their parents or guardians.Up to 200 business travelers and specialists from countries and regions with agreements with the Thai government were allowed in per day from Wednesday. The countries include Singapore, Japan, South Korea and China, said a report by Singaporean news outlet Zaobao.com.A source close to the Beijing Chamber of Commerce in Thailand told the Global Times on Wednesday that she had heard about the new policy but wasn't fully aware of the details."You need to go to the local visa center of the Thai Embassy. If you are allowed to enter, you will be quarantined for 14 days upon your arrival," she said.Driven by China's economic resumption and the need for business recovery, other Asian countries are also easing restrictions for business travel to and from China.South Korea was one of the first countries that China launched the "green channel" with, allowing some South Koreans to enter 10 Chinese cities, including Shanghai and North China's Tianjin Municipality, for business purposes.China and Singapore agreed to create a fast lane to facilitate essential business and official travel without a 14-day quarantine from June 8.Vietnam allowed the entry of Chinese experts, executives and skilled workers after the country initially controlled the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam expect entry conditions to be eased.China and Myanmar have set up a "fast track" procedure to resume business links while maintaining a two-way, zero-infection process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China's Foreign Ministry said on June 15.

Graphics: GT

The green channel established with Germany has drawn approval from businesses on both sides, and individuals and organizations from the UK, the US and Canada also hope for such green channels.As of Wednesday, EU borders will be reopened to citizens from 15 non-EU countries, and China is on the list, subject to a pending reciprocal agreement, the BBC reported on Tuesday.The EU is ready to add China if the Chinese government offers a reciprocal deal for EU travelers, the BBC reported, citing diplomats.Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the easing of travel restriction will boost the regional economic recovery in the post-pandemic period, but the exchange depends on multiple factors including trust."Because last time a person from Germany tested positive after landing in China, we are cautious about imported cases. And now Beijing has rebounded," Tian said."However, if there is no repeat of the outbreak on either side, I expect to see the establishment of a green passage with most countries in Europe by August," said Tian.The lifting of restrictions with countries like the US is very unlikely in the short term, given the ineffective containment of the coronavirus there, analysts said.The number of COVID-19 cases in the US has topped 2.63 million as of Wednesday afternoon with over 127,425 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.