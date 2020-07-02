China confident Kenya will properly handle the SGR case: official

A train leaves the Nairobi terminus of Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, on May 31, 2018. File Photo: Xinhua

Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project is of great significance to the country's economic and social development and the Chinese side believes Kenya will properly handle a court ruling that declared the contract with the Chinese builder contravened the country's procurement law, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya said on Wednesday.Kenya's appeals court ruled that the contract between the Kenya government and China Road Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is "illegal.""We have noticed the report that Kenya's appeals court has ruled that Kenya Railway Authority and other government departments violated the public procurement law in respect of the SGR project," said in a statement that the Chinese Embassy in Kenya sent to the Global Times in response to the interview request.The embassy said that the SGR is an important infrastructure project in Kenya, which is of great significance to Kenya's economic and social development and connectivity in East Africa."We believe that Kenya will properly handle this case," said the embassy.Kenya Railways did not respond to an interview request as of press time.The Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi SGR, 485 kilometers in length, has seen more than 1,000 days of safe operations following its launch in May 2017.The modern railway replaces the meter gauge railway constructed more than 100 years ago during British colonial rule, a marked improvement in efficiency and comfort, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times